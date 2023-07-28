English
Bahrain: Authorities continue Attacks on Ashura manifestations & restrict on Shias

SHAFAQNA-The authorities continued their attacks on the Ashura manifestations and their restrictions on citizens participating in Ashura rituals in several Bahraini areas.
On Thursday, July 27, 2023, armed forces dressed in civilian clothes removed mourning flags and black banners from Al-Markh, Salmabad, Saar, Al-Ghuraifa, Barbar, Karzakan, Al-Malikiyah, Iskan A’ali, Hamad Town, Abu Saiba, Al-Shakhoura and Sanabis.

Security forces and armed members dressed in civilian clothes removed mourning flags and black banners from several villages.

They also stormed Sanabis to remove Ashura manifestations. Meanwhile, Interior Ministry vehicles and other civilian vehicles carrying members dressed in civilian clothes roamed the streets around the Imam Al-Rida obsequy, according to Rasd Network.

Al-Wefaq confirmed in a tweet that “the attacks on the Ashura manifestations come within the series of sectarian persecution against Shiite citizens.”

Source: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com

