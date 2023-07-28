Medina: Shia Muslims hold Imam Hussain (AS) mourning ceremony in Baqi cemetery

SHAFAQNA-The Shia Muslims in Saudi Arabia have reportedly been allowed to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS) in Baqi cemetery in Medina unlike previous years.

After it was reported earlier this year that Saudi Arabia had eased some of its restrictions on the pilgrimage by Shia Muslims to Baqi cemetery in the city of Medina during Hajj rituals, there are reports now that Shia Muslims have been allowed to hold Ashura and Muharram mourning ceremony there.

The mourning ceremony of Imam Hussain (AS) was held in the Baqi cemetery in a rare move, and a group of Saudi Shias mourned near the Baqi while chanting slogans like “Ya Hussain” and “Labaik Ya Hussain.”

Some informed sources have said that, “The Muharram mourning took place near Baqi cemetery with the permission of the Saudis.”

