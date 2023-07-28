Karbala: Fire near Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- Local sources announced a fire breaking out near the Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine in Karbala, Iraq.

At the same time as the Hussaini procession to welcome pilgrims, a fire incident occurred near Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Holy Shrine in the city of Karbala.

The details of the causes of the fire and the number of possible casualties have not yet been released.

It is said that the explosion of the gas cylinder and the generator caused the fire and several pilgrims were also injured.

In a statement published by the office of the governor of Karbala, it is stated: “The governor of Karbala and Abdul Amir al-Shammari, the minister of the interior of Iraq, are directly supervising the fire extinguishing operation that took place on Imam Ali street in the center of the old city of Karbala.

The statement quoted the governor as saying: “This fire occurred due to the explosion of a gas canister in one of the buildings near the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S), and the city defense teams are currently working to extinguish it.

Source: Shafaqna Persian