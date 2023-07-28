English
45000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque on 28 July 2023

45000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer

SHAFAQNA-More than 45,000 Palestinian worshipers performed the Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque, despite the tight Israeli restrictions.

Since the early morning hours, worshipers from Occupied Jerusalem and cities within the Green Line have been heading to the Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli occupation authorities prevented hundreds of West Bankers from reaching the Mosque to perform the prayers.

The mass attendance of worshipers comes amid tight Israeli security measures.

The heavy presence of Israeli police was seen at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the Old City in Jerusalem.

During the Friday sermon, al-Aqsa preacher Sheikh Muhammad Salim called for a mass Palestinian presence at the holy site.

Sheikh Salim stressed the importance of the Palestinian presence at the Aqsa Mosque to foil all Israeli Judaization schemes.

Meanwhile, Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayers in Solomon’s Pools, south of Bethlehem, in protest against the settlers’ repeated attacks in the area.

Source: palinfo

www.shafaqna.com

