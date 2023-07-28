English
International Shia News Agency
Other NewsShia Organizations

HICTV: The Night of Ashura 1445 | Muharram 2023 [Video]

0

SHAFAQNA- HICTV presented LIVE programme: “The disciples of Nabi Isa (AS)” on the Night of Ashura 1445 | Muharram 2023  by Sheikh Shabbar Mehdi.

MKSI Peterborough – Husaini Islamic Centre

MKSI Peterborough assumes no responsibility for Speakers or consequences resulting from the use of information or content of such information presented, including (but not limited to) errors or omissions, the accuracy or reasonableness of factual and scientific assumption, studies or conclusions, the defamatory nature of statements, ownership of copyright or other intellectual property rights, and the violation of property, privacy, or personal rights of others.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

SICM Mahfil Ali: Sham e Ghariban programme-Muharram 2023 [Video]

asadian

Karbala: Reverts Spiritual Awakening and Transformation | Muharram 2023

asadian

Islamic Center of England: Ghariban Hosseini’s evening ceremony | Ashura 2023 [Video]

asadian

[Video] Karbala: Night of Ashura-Muharram 1445/2023

asadian

Hyderi Islamic Centre: Night 10 Muharram 2023/1445 [Video]

asadian

USA: IECOC Day of Ashurra | Muharram 2023 [Video]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.