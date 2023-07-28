SICM Mahfil Ali: Sham e Ghariban programme-Muharram 2023 [Video]

SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presented: ” Sham e Ghariban programme ” on Friday 28 July – Muharram 2023/1445.

EVENT DETAILS

8:15pm Qur’an recitation

8:20pm Talk by Zoheir Esmail

8:50pm Q&A

8:55pm Museeba and Marshiya

9:07pm Salaat

SPEAKER

Dr. Zoheir Esmail studied accounting and finance at the LSE before qualifying as a chartered accountant. Thereafter he began pursuing full time studies in the Islamic Seminaries of Syria and London before moving to Qum where he has spent the last decade studying and teaching. He was awarded a doctorate in philosophy from the University of Exeter with a thesis title of: Between Philosophy and Irfan: Interpreting Mulla Sadra from the Qajars to Post-Revolutionary Iran.

www.shafaqna.com