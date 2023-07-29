Ashura in Afghanistan; “Wide presence of people in the shadow of Taliban restrictions”

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN – Ashura mourning ceremony was held all over Afghanistan with the wide participation of different strata of the people of this country.

This year, despite the severe restrictions by the Taliban, the Shias of Afghanistan participated widely in the mourning ceremony of Ashura Day.

Local sources told Shafaqna reporter that the Ashura mourning ceremony started around 9:00 am today in Kabul city and a number of other provinces of Afghanistan and continued until noon prayer.

in the city of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, the Ashura ceremony was held at the Abul Fazl shrine in the center of this city, the Sakhi shrine in the Karte Sakhi area of Kabul, the Zainabiya mosque in the Karte-ye Chahr, the Khatam al-Nabiyin mosque in the third Karte, various mosques and Hussainiyahs in Dashte Barchi, the west of Kabul and a number of other mosques in Shia areas.

In the city of Herat, in the west of Afghanistan, the Ashura day mourning ceremony was held in “Golzar Shahada” and Bakrabad region.

The Taliban in Herat city had designated these three places for mourning on the day of Tasu’a and Ashura and did not allow mourning ceremonies to be held in other areas.

In the city of Mazar-e-Sharif in the north of Afghanistan, Ashura mourning ceremony has been held in “Ziyarat Sakhi” and various Hussainiyahs and mosques of this city.

In Daikundi province in the center of Afghanistan, mourning ceremony has been held in the center and cities of this province inside mosques and Hussainiyahs.

In this province, the Taliban have not allowed mourning ceremonies to be held outside the mosques and Hussainiyahs and in Nili city and the markets of this province.

In the provinces of Bamyan, Ghazni, Ghor, Sarpol and other provinces of Afghanistan, Ashura mourning ceremony was held with a large number of people.

In the city of Kabul, it has been reported that a number of Taliban officials participated in the mourning ceremony on the day of Ashura.

“Cutting telecommunication networks and aerial firing”

The Taliban have disabled all telecommunication networks in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, today on the Day of Ashura.

The citizens of Kabul have reported that they do not have access to telecommunication services in this city since this morning, and because of this, they have faced many problems in coordinating mourning programs.

At the same time, it is said that telecommunication networks have been cut in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan.

The Afghanistan Telecommunication Services Regulatory Authority (ATRA), which is now under the control of the Taliban, confirmed that the telecommunication networks have been cut due to the security of Ashura ceremonies.

Last year, the Taliban cut off the telecommunication networks in Kabul on the days of Tasua and Ashura and said that the reason was to ensure the security of mourning programs.

At the same time, today, Taliban forces have a heavy presence on the roads west of Kabul, the Shia area of the Afghan capital.

Local sources in Dasht Barchi region, west of Kabul, have reported that Taliban forces prevented mourners from coming to the roads in this area and used aerial fire to disperse them.

Videos of the violent encounter with mourners in the Noabad area of Ghazni by the Taliban have also been published on social networks. In these videos, it can be seen that the Taliban use aerial fire against the mourners.

In the past few days, there were many reports of violent clashes between Taliban forces and mourners in various parts of Kabul city.

Source: Shafaqna Persian