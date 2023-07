SHAFAQNA- The Media Department of the Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine published exclusive aerial scenes of the area between the two Holy Shrines on the ninth day of the Month of Muharram.

The roads leading to the shrines of Imam Al-Hussain (AS) and his brother Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (AS) and the entrances of the Old City witnessed large crowds of visitors heading towards the holy place to revive the Ziyarat of Ashura, on the ninth day of the Month of Muharram.

Source: alkafeel

www.shafaqna.com