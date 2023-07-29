Afghanistan: Taliban Shooting at Shia Mourners on Ashura; Death Toll Reaches Four

SHAFAQNA Afghanistan – Sources in Ghazni report that the number of casualties resulting from the Taliban’s shooting at Shia mourners on Ashura in this province has reached four.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, the 8 Sobh newspaper, quoting local sources, confirms that on Saturday, 29th of July, as a result of yesterday’s shooting by the Taliban at Shia mourners in the Nawabad area of Ghazni city, four people, including a 12-year-old child, lost their lives, and at least ten others were injured.

These sources state that these individuals were killed and injured due to direct bullet shots fired by the Taliban.

Local Taliban authorities in Ghazni have not commented on this matter so far.

During this year’s Ashura ceremonies, the Taliban imposed significant restrictions on Shias.

In addition to other restrictions, they also disrupted telecommunication networks in Kabul, Balkh, and Ghazni.

It is worth noting that the Taliban also shot at Shia mourners in the Dashte Barchi area of Kabul, but the exact casualties from that incident are still unknown.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com