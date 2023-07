SHAFAQNA-Ashura mourning rituals were held at the Persian College of Bosnia in Sarajevo, the capital, with the extensive participation of the lovers and followers of Imam Hussain (AS).

In addition to the Persian-Bosnian College, Fatima al-Zahra (SA) Hussainiya in Sarajevo also hosted the mourners of Ashura.

Source: ABNA

