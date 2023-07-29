Putin & African peace mission to adopt joint statement

SHAFAQNA-Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the African peace mission will adopt a joint statement following their talks on Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“A brief joint statement is being prepared following the meeting. It will be released as soon as it is agreed,” Peskov said.

The meeting kicked off at about 11:15 p.m. on Friday. Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered their addresses during the open part of the event. According to Peskov, the meeting ended at about 2:00 a.m.

The first talks in the series took place at the Constantine Palace outside St. Petersburg on June 17. Putin pointed out then that Moscow had never refused to hold talks with Kiev, while it was Ukraine that had dumped a draft agreement initialed in Istanbul in March 2022 into “the landfill of history.”.

