Karbala: More than 2000 forces deployed to secure ‘Tuwairej Run’

SHAFAQNA-The deployment of more than 2000 forces to secure the Tuwairej run in the holy city of Karbala ,The Middle Euphrates Operations Command of the Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF announced.

The Operations Commander, Ali Al-Hamdani, said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): “we deployed more than 2,000 forces, in addition to air surveillance and using surveillance cameras, jamming devices, and fighters from the Security Directorate, to secure the Tuwairij run in the holy Karbala, stressing that the plan will continue until the end of the visit of the tenth of Muharram al-Haram.

He added, “There is no road cuts so far, and pilgrims are walking smoothly,” noting that “PMF medicine directorate has deployed more than 20 medical detachments, at all entrances to the holy city of Karbala.”

Source: ina.iq

