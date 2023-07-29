English
International Shia News Agency
ASHURACultureFeatured 3Middle EastOther NewsShia islamShia Organizations

[Photos] Ashura commemoration in several Turkish cities

0

SHAFAQNA- In cooperation between the Aal Al-Bayt Foundation and the Imam Hussain Center, various activities are undergo in several Turkish cities, especially in Istanbul, Igdir and Kars, to commemorate Ashura and the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS).

Sheikh Rahmani said in this regard: “The Aal Al-Bayt Foundation in cooperation with the Imam Hussain Center, affiliated with the Hussaini Holy Shrine, held many activities in the city of Igdir, from the first days of the Month of Muharram until the day of Ashura. In the midst of a large public presence, processions were held, poems were recited, and water and food were distributed out of love for the Master of Martyrs (AS).” Igdir is located in eastern Turkey and is distinguished by the loyalists of the Ahl Al-Bayt (AS).

 

www.shafaqna.com

Read more from Shafaqna:

[Exclusive Video] Ashura in Baku, Azerbaijan Republic

Related posts

Mourning and performing Ashura noon prayer in “Agha” mosque [Photos]

asadian

Mourning on Ashura in the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) [Photos]

asadian

[Video] Nigeria: Shia Muslims Commemorate Ashura

asadian

[Video] Ashura commemorated in Bosnia

asadian

[Photos] Karbala: Twayreej Run on the Day of Ashura

asadian

Afghanistan: Taliban Shootings at Shia Mourners Kill 4 on the Day of Ashura

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.