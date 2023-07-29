[Photos] Ashura commemoration in several Turkish cities

SHAFAQNA- In cooperation between the Aal Al-Bayt Foundation and the Imam Hussain Center, various activities are undergo in several Turkish cities, especially in Istanbul, Igdir and Kars, to commemorate Ashura and the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS).

Sheikh Rahmani said in this regard: “The Aal Al-Bayt Foundation in cooperation with the Imam Hussain Center, affiliated with the Hussaini Holy Shrine, held many activities in the city of Igdir, from the first days of the Month of Muharram until the day of Ashura. In the midst of a large public presence, processions were held, poems were recited, and water and food were distributed out of love for the Master of Martyrs (AS).” Igdir is located in eastern Turkey and is distinguished by the loyalists of the Ahl Al-Bayt (AS).

