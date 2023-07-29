Tunisia: Hundreds of influential Arab & Muslim figures demand release of Rached Ghannouchi

SHAFAQNA-Hundreds of influential figures from across the Arab and Muslim world demanded the release of Rached Ghannouchi following 100 days since his arrest.

According to the signatories of the open letter to Tunisian authorities, Ghannouchi’s arrest is part of a “widespread crackdown” on dissent that has intensified since February 2023, as more than a dozen opposition figures were arrested including judges, politicians, activists, and businessmen.

“Their sole crime is defying attempts to roll back Tunisia’s democratic gains, reestablish dictatorship, and halt the progress opposition leaders are making towards building a broad and diverse alliance to defend democracy,” the letter stated.

Source: middleeasteye

