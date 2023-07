SHAFAQNA- At the invitation of Hezbollah’s secretary general, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah yesterday to organize a march on Ashura Day entitled “Defending the Saqaleyn”, the people of Beirut this morning (Saturday) enthusiastically attended the Ashura ceremony of Hazrat Aba Abdillah al-Hussain ( AS) part.

