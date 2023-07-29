Palestinian President arrives in Egypt for official visit

SHAFAQNA-Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in New Alamein on to hold talks with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.

Palestine’s Ambassador to Egypt, Diab Al-Louh, said the President’s visit comes within the framework of the ongoing cooperation with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and aims to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and various issues at the Arab, regional and international levels.

He added that a summit meeting will bring President Abbas together with his Egyptian counterpart to discuss the challenges facing the efforts of the Palestinian people to obtain their inalienable rights, achieve the right to self-determination and establish their independent state with full national sovereignty on all the lands of the State of Palestine, occupied since 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital.

Source: wafa

