SHAFAQNA-Faced with mounting debt repayments, Pakistan is looking to sell off its seaports, airports and telecoms companies.

If it goes through, the agreement will give Dubai 85 percent control of a major quay at Karachi’s port.

This week’s announcement follows last month’s operational outsourcing deal, which saw Pakistan lease a significant chunk of its oldest and busiest port, in its largest city, to the Abu Dhabi Port Group for 25 years.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com