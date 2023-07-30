English
Book: The Role of Women in Imam Al-Husayn’s (AS) Uprising

Role of Women in Imam al-Husayn's Uprising

SHAFAQNA- The book: “The Role of Women in Imam al-Husayns Uprising” written by Ayatollah Shaheed Seyyed Muhammad Baqir Al-Hakim (RA) is published by Al-Buraq Publications.

In this book, Ayatollah Seyyed Muhammad Baqir Al-Hakim approaches the revolution of Imam al-Husayn (AS) with a particular emphasis on the pivotal role women played during this period.

Citing examples of pious women in Islamic history, the author shows how women not only participated in the actual fighting in Karbala, but also fulfilled their duties. Hakim elaborates that women were influential in upholding the goals of Imam Al-Husayn (AS) and in promoting the lessons of Karbala.

The teachings featured in this book inspire both men and women, Muslim and non-Muslim to emulate exemplary figures for the sake of establishing a society where goodness and justice prevail.

