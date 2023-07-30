Ayatollah A’rafi hails Al-Azhar’s stance against the Quran desecration

SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Ali Reza A’rafi, Director of Iran’s Islamic seminaries, hailed the stance adopted by Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Center against the Holy Quran desecration in Europe.

In a letter to Al-Azhar chief Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, Ayatollah A’rafi called for the continuation of efforts by the Muslim world’s government officials, religious scholars and figures to prevent sacrilegious acts against Islamic sanctities from happening.

He underlined the need for the Muslim world to take a united stance in this regard, the public relations office of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought (WFPIST) reported.

Ayatollah A’rafi said Muslim countries should take coordinated and decisive measures against Sweden and other states that allow desecration of Islamic sanctities.

Source: IQNA

