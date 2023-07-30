Iraq: 189 media institutions & 890 journalists cover Ashura ceremonies

SHAFAQNA- 189 media institutions and 890 journalists covered Ashura ceremonies in various regions and cities in Iraq, Ali Almuayid, Head of Commission of Media & Communications (CMC) in Iraq, announced.

In a statement, Almuayid reported that mourning rituals were broadcast live in several Iraqi governorates via 21 SNG live broadcast trucks and 43 professional online broadcasting equipment.

Some of them, such as the Al-Kafeel Center for Art Production and Live Broadcasting, were operated 24 hours a day, in addition to the Karbala and Al-Hussein satellite channels, which supplied live coverage from Karbala for at least 9 hours daily.

He emphasized that the CMC provided all necessary resources for the media to cover the most significant event in Iraq, noting that more than 656 cameras captured these events.

