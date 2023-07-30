France: Young Muslim saves 17 people from fire

SHAFAQNA- A young French Muslim, Izzeddin Hamdi risked his life by entering a burning building to rescue 17 people, including a baby.

According to France Bleu radio, a fire broke out on Friday (28 July 2023) in a two-story building in Romans-sur-Isere in south-eastern France.

Izzeddin Hamdi, a baker who was in the area for his job, rushed into the building and managed to save 17 people from the fire, including a baby, before firefighters arrived. Despite the flames and smoke, he entered the building through the window using a ladder.

With Hamdi praised as a hero in the neighborhood and on social media, numerous Twitter users said he is deserving of a Legion of Honor, France’s highest order of merit.

