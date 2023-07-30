Saudi Arabia to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks next month

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia is set to host Ukraine peace talks in August, inviting Western countries, Ukraine, and major developing nations, including India and Brazil, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The meeting would bring senior officials from up to 30 countries, including Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile and Zambia, to Jeddah on 5 and 6 August, the report said, citing diplomats involved in the discussion.

Ukraine and Western officials hope that the talks, which exclude Russia, can lead to international backing for peace terms favoring Ukraine, it said.

Among the invited countries, it is not yet clear how many will attend, although countries that took part in a similar round of talks in Copenhagen in June are expected to do so again, the report said.

Britain, South Africa, Poland and the EU are among those who have confirmed attendance and the USA’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to attend, it added.

Source: middleeasteye

