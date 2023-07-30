English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks next month

0
Saudi Arabia to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia is set to host Ukraine peace talks in August, inviting Western countries, Ukraine, and major developing nations, including India and Brazil, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The meeting would bring senior officials from up to 30 countries, including Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile and Zambia, to Jeddah on 5 and 6 August, the report said, citing diplomats involved in the discussion.

Ukraine and Western officials hope that the talks, which exclude Russia, can lead to international backing for peace terms favoring Ukraine, it said.

Among the invited countries, it is not yet clear how many will attend, although countries that took part in a similar round of talks in Copenhagen in June are expected to do so again, the report said.

Britain, South Africa, Poland and the EU are among those who have confirmed attendance and the USA’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to attend, it added.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Rights group: 64 detainees face death penalty in Saudi Arabia

asadian

[Photos] Saudi Arabia: Muharram mourning ceremony at Tawbi Hussainiyah of Qatif

asadian

Mecca: Replacing Kaaba’s Kiswa Begins

asadian

Saudis to host Persian Gulf Arab countries-Central Asian countries Summit on July 19

asadian

Saudis invite Turkish companies to participate in Vision 2030

asadian

Türkiye-Saudi Arabia sign agreements on investment & defense

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.