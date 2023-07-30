[Photos] Karbala: Eve of Eleventh of Muharram at holy shrines

SHAFAQNA-Large crowds of believers came out to commemorate the Eleventh Night of the month of Muharram, and to embody what happened to the people of the House of Imam Hussain (AS), after the end of the tragedy of at-Taf.

Believers in Karbala used to perform these ceremonies on the eve of the Eleventh of Muharram, which is known as the”night of loneliness”, in order to recall with sad hearts the tragedy of the captives from the family of Aba Abdillah (AS) with condolence rituals.

The mourners come first to the shrine of Abbas(AS), to offer him condolences, and then they cross the square between the Two Holy Shrines to the shrine of the master of martyrs(AS).

These rituals include the reading of the hussayni elegies and lamentations, and mourners light candles in the area between the Two Holy Shrines, and next to the holy shrines of Imam Hussain (AS) and Abbas (AS).

Source: alkafeel

