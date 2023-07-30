Iraq’s electricity grid hit by fire & explosions

SHAFAQNA- A fire and explosions at a power station in southern Iraq led to a complete power grid shutdown on Saturday (29 July 2023).

A statement by Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity on Saturday said a fire broke out shortly after noon at the Al-Bkir station in the southern city of Basra.

This led to the separation of transmission lines linking southern and central regions, and resulted in a “total shutdown” of the electrical system in the area, it said.

The AFP news agency quoted Ministry’s Spokesman Ahmed Moussa as saying the outage at some point affected the main supply to “all of Iraq”.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com