Islamic countries ambassadors to sweden: The Quran desecration lead to incitement to hatred & discrimination

SHAFAQNA-The representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries in Sweden sent a written letter to the Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs, in which they expressed their strong condemnation of the repeated assault on the sanctity of the Holy Quran in the Kingdom of Sweden.

“The embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Stockholm, in coordination with representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Sweden, sent a written letter to the Swedish Foreign Minister, Tobias Bilstrom, in which they expressed their strong condemnation of the repeated assault on The sanctity of the Holy Quran in the Kingdom of Sweden,” said the spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said.

He added, “In the letter, they emphasized that these actions lead to incitement to hatred and discrimination against individuals or groups who believe in a particular religion or belief, and that giving permission to burn the Holy Qur’an by the Swedish authorities sends a message that these offensive acts targeting beliefs are acceptable. This directly contradicts various United Nations resolutions and Articles 19 and 20 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which highlights the importance of promoting religious tolerance and respect for diversity, as well as protecting individuals’ freedom of religion and belief.”

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com