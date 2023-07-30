English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeaturedOther Newsworld

Islamic countries ambassadors to sweden: The Quran desecration lead to incitement to hatred & discrimination

0
The Quran desecration lead to incitement to hatred

SHAFAQNA-The representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries in Sweden sent a written letter to the Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs, in which they expressed their strong condemnation of the repeated assault on the sanctity of the Holy Quran in the Kingdom of Sweden.

“The embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Stockholm, in coordination with representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Sweden, sent a written letter to the Swedish Foreign Minister, Tobias Bilstrom, in which they expressed their strong condemnation of the repeated assault on The sanctity of the Holy Quran in the Kingdom of Sweden,” said the spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said.

He added, “In the letter, they emphasized that these actions lead to incitement to hatred and discrimination against individuals or groups who believe in a particular religion or belief, and that giving permission to burn the Holy Qur’an by the Swedish authorities sends a message that these offensive acts targeting beliefs are acceptable. This directly contradicts various United Nations resolutions and Articles 19 and 20 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which highlights the importance of promoting religious tolerance and respect for diversity, as well as protecting individuals’ freedom of religion and belief.”

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Ayatollah A’rafi hails Al-Azhar’s stance against the Quran desecration

asadian

OIC will hold emergency meeting over the Holy Quran desecration on July 31

asadian

EU condemns desecration of the Quran

asadian

Swedish FM: Sweden trying to change law to prevent future attacks on the Quran

asadian

Iraq calls on EU to quickly reconsider so-called freedom of expression

asadian

OIC suspends Sweden’s special envoy over Holy Quran desecration

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.