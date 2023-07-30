English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Putin: African initiative could be basis for peace in Ukraine

0
African initiative

SHAFAQNA-Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that an initiative presented by African leaders could be a basis for peace in Ukraine but claimed that attacks from Kyiv made a cessation of hostilities “virtually impossible”.

The Russian leader made the comments in Moscow on Saturday after meeting leaders from Africa in Saint Petersburg and hearing their calls for Russia to move ahead with their plan.

The proposal, according to the Reuters news agency, floats a series of possible steps to defuse the conflict, including a Russian troop pullback, removal of Russian tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus, suspension of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Putin and sanctions relief.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Putin & African peace mission to adopt joint statement

asadian

Putin Met With Wagner’s Leader

asadian

Al-Azhar commends Putin’s stance on the Quran abuses

asadian

Putin: Disrespecting the Quran is a crime in Russia

asadian

Putin discusses Wagner rebellion with Iran’s President & Qatari Emir over phone

asadian

Russian President: Wagner rebellion a ‘betrayal’

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.