Putin: African initiative could be basis for peace in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that an initiative presented by African leaders could be a basis for peace in Ukraine but claimed that attacks from Kyiv made a cessation of hostilities “virtually impossible”.

The Russian leader made the comments in Moscow on Saturday after meeting leaders from Africa in Saint Petersburg and hearing their calls for Russia to move ahead with their plan.

The proposal, according to the Reuters news agency, floats a series of possible steps to defuse the conflict, including a Russian troop pullback, removal of Russian tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus, suspension of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Putin and sanctions relief.

Source: aljazeera

