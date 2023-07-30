English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Turkish FM: Islamophobia in Europe hit ‘alarming level’

0
Islamophobia in Europe

SHAFAQNA-Türkiye’s foreign minister stressed Ankara’s concern over the alarming rise of islamophobia in Europe, especially in attacks on the holy Quran in a phone call with his Danish counterpart.

During his call with Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Hakan Fidan said, “Islamophobia in Europe has reached an alarming level, even turning into an epidemic, and allowing such despicable actions under the guise of freedom of expression is unacceptable,” said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s condemnation of the ongoing and escalating “vile attacks on our holy book, the Quran, in Denmark.”

He added that Türkiye expects the Danish government to take “immediate action to prevent these attacks.”

Recent months have seen multiple instances of Quran burning or desecration in several European countries, especially in northern Europe, drawing widespread condemnation from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and other countries.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Ayatollah A’rafi hails Al-Azhar’s stance against the Quran desecration

asadian

OIC will hold emergency meeting over the Holy Quran desecration on July 31

asadian

EU condemns desecration of the Quran

asadian

Denmark: Five anti-Islam activists burn the Quran in front of Egyptian Embassy

asadian

Iraq calls on EU to quickly reconsider so-called freedom of expression

asadian

Renewed outrage & condemnation across Muslim World after the Quran desecration in Denmark

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.