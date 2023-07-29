What is “Twayreej mourning” and how is it held?

SHAFAQNA- Twayreej Mourning is one of the largest human gatherings in the world, held annually on the day of Ashura to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS).

Millions of Shia pilgrims from around the world gather in Qanatir Al-Salam area in the village of Twayreej and then rush towards the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS). The approximately 2-kilometer route describes a procession where mourners chant “Labbaik Ya Hussain”. This chant is a symbolic response to Imam Hussain’s call on the day of Ashura: “Is there anyone helping us?”.

During the rule of the Ba’athist regime, holding such ceremonies, including many other mourning events for Imam Hussain (AS), was prohibited, and many individuals performed them individually and dispersedly.

Origins of Twayreej mourning

Historians mention that this mourning ceremony was first organized in either 1855 or 1872 AD, led by a person named Mirza Saleh Qazvini. He held the mourning gathering in his residence in the Hindiyah region, also known as Twayreej, and mourners would then proceed to the holy shrine.

Traditionally, the mourners walk from the Hindiyah or Twayreej area to Qanatir Al-Salam, where they perform the Zuhr and Asr prayers before continuing their journey towards the holy shrine. During the Ba’athist regime, security forces were stationed along the route to identify mourners and subject them to legal prosecution.

After the fall of the Ba’athist regime in 2003, the Twayreej mourning ceremony witnessed more splendor and larger attendance of mourners each year. In 2004, during Ashura, a terrorist group attacked this procession near the holy shrines, resulting in the martyrdom of at least 178 people.

2,000 personnel secure the Twayreej procession in Karbala

This year, millions of devotees of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) are present at the ceremony, and the province of Karbala is in a state of preparedness for security, services, and medical care. The Iraqi Minister of Health, Saleh Al-Hasnawi, personally oversees the health support plan for the Ashura pilgrimage and emphasizes providing the best medical services to the visitors.

Health centers have hosted thousands of attendees, offering comprehensive health services. Additionally, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces have deployed more than 2,000 personnel to secure the Twayreej procession in Karbala.

