UN: Global Climate Litigation Report 2023

SHAFAQNA | by Farinaz Parnianifard- Climate litigation represents a cutting-edge solution to changing the dynamics of the fight against climate change.

Global Climate Litigation Report:

State of the World 2023 Review shows that more and more people are filing lawsuits to fight the climate crisis.

As of December 2022, 2,180 climate-related lawsuits have been filed in 65 jurisdictions, including courts, international and regional arbitral tribunals, quasi-judicial bodies or institutions other jurisdictions, such as United Nations special procedures and arbitration tribunals. Reliefweb reported.

This represents a steady increase from 884 cases in 2017 and 1,550 cases in 2020.

Children and young people, women’s groups, local communities and indigenous peoples, among others , plays a leading role in presenting these cases and driving climate change governance reform in a growing number of countries around the world.