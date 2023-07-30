UN: Global Climate Litigation Report 2023

SHAFAQNA | by Farinaz Parnianifard- Climate litigation represents a cutting-edge solution to changing the dynamics of the fight against climate change.
Global Climate Litigation Report:
State of the World 2023 Review shows that more and more people are filing lawsuits to fight the climate crisis.
As of December 2022, 2,180 climate-related lawsuits have been filed in 65 jurisdictions, including courts, international and regional arbitral tribunals, quasi-judicial bodies or institutions other jurisdictions, such as United Nations special procedures and arbitration tribunals. Reliefweb reported.
This represents a steady increase from 884 cases in 2017 and 1,550 cases in 2020.
Children and young people, women’s groups, local communities and indigenous peoples, among others , plays a leading role in presenting these cases and driving climate change governance reform in a growing number of countries around the world.
This report updates previous UN Environment Program reports published in 2017 and 2020, providing an overview of the current state of climate change litigation and an update on trends.
Also stated, It provides judges, lawyers, jurists, policy makers, researchers, environmentalists, climate activists, human rights activists (including activists) for women’s rights), NGOs, businesses and the entire international community an essential source of information to understand the current state of the world situation.
This report once again demonstrates the importance of environmental law in the fight against the three global crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. Access to justice enables the protection of environmental law and human rights, and promotes accountability of public institutions.
The report is issued on the occasion of the United Nations General Assembly’s recognition of the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment (A/RES/76/300), the majority of cases reported trial to demonstrate a concrete link between human rights and climate change.
The United Nations General Assembly resolution recognizing that the impacts of climate change affect the enjoyment of all human rights could trigger further action on climate change in the future.
