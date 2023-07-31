ILO: Myanmar’s labor market remains fragile amid difficult conditions

SHAFAQNA- Myanmar’s Labor market indicators include employment levels, quality and productivity employment, continues to decrease, especially female workers are affected. According to Reliefweb, the ILO report shows that all indicators point to difficult labor market conditions in Myanmar.

The recent recovery in employment figures in some sectors has not kept pace with population growth. As a result, the employment-to-population ratio has fallen significantly, at 54.5% in 2022, 8.2 percentage points lower than in 2017.

Employment quality declines as more workers are pushed into the informal sector. Labor productivity has also declined, estimated to decline by 8% in 2021 and further by 2% in the first half of 2022.

Disproportionate effects on women are also evident, with the employment-to-population ratio of Women in Myanmar decrease twice as much as men.



Donglin Li, Liaison Officer, ILO Myanmar, said: “Working conditions in Myanmar remain fragile and difficult, with many workers facing a very uncertain future. The restoration of democracy remains essential to the future prospects of Myanmar and its people, and a necessary prerequisite for social justice and decent work.