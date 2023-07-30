South Sudan: Rising food insecurity puts the lives of 3.1 million children at risk

SHAFAQNA- Rising food insecurity in South Sudan is exacerbating threats to the lives of 3.1 million children in urgent need of protection.

Food security and child protection experts in South Sudan are calling on donors, governments and humanitarian organizations to prevent the food crisis from escalating into a life-threatening crisis for the lives and safety of girls and boys.

According to Reliefweb, Humanitarian agencies, donors and governments met in Juba this week to address the severe impact of South Sudan’s hunger crisis on child protection. Children, who make up 40 per cent of the population dependent on food security and livelihoods, are among the most vulnerable groups and are at increased risk of various negative coping mechanisms working to meet their food needs.

Reports of negative coping mechanisms include child marriage, hazardous child labor, family separation, and recruitment by armed forces and armed groups.