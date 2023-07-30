South Sudan: Rising food insecurity puts the lives of 3.1 million children at risk

SHAFAQNA- Rising food insecurity in South Sudan is exacerbating threats to the lives of 3.1 million children in urgent need of protection.
Food security and child protection experts in South Sudan are calling on donors, governments and humanitarian organizations to prevent the food crisis from escalating into a life-threatening crisis for the lives and safety of girls and boys.
According to Reliefweb, Humanitarian agencies, donors and governments met in Juba this week to address the severe impact of South Sudan’s hunger crisis on child protection. Children, who make up 40 per cent of the population dependent on food security and livelihoods, are among the most vulnerable groups and are at increased risk of various negative coping mechanisms working to meet their food needs.
Reports of negative coping mechanisms include child marriage, hazardous child labor, family separation, and recruitment by armed forces and armed groups.
In particular, girls face many risks during the food crisis. Adolescent girls of working age face greater barriers to accessing livelihood opportunities and protective and lifesaving services. In times of crisis and food scarcity, girls are more likely to have their education reduced and forced into dangerous jobs, get into child marriage or be exploited and sexually abused.
As the food security situation in the country continues to deteriorate, with nearly 8 million people food insecure, child protection advocates prepare for another year of family child protection cases. increase, including cases of sexual and gender-based violence, child labor, and violence against unaccompanied and separated children.
The Secretary-General’s Special Representative’s annual report on children and Armed Conflict found that serious violations against children increased by 135% by 2022, with humanitarian organizations reporting the total number of recorded child protection cases increased by 8%. Many other cases of child protection issues are undocumented.
Despite the well-documented impact of food insecurity on child protection, child protection and food security practitioners often lack the capacity, resources and strategies to solve these problems. Donors, UN agencies and partners discussed solutions and ways to promote more effective and efficient interagency cooperation and integrated humanitarian response activities.
Source: Reliefweb
