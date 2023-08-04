WHO efforts to contain Cholera outbreak in Ethiopia

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization (WHO) has responded quickly to the outbreak of Cholera in all areas, especially in Kenso region and southern countries, nationalities and ethnic areas, and has established Cholera Treatment Centers (CTCs) in four relevant regions of Ethiopia.

These facilities serve as referral centers where patients can receive immediate quality medical care to reduce the number of deaths from cholera-related diseases. WHO is implementing all recommended measures to contain the current cholera outbreak.

According to Reliefweb, the Cholera epidemic in Ethiopia, which began in the Oromia region in August 2022 and spread to other regions, including the SNNP region, is of increasing concern since March 2023.



Epidemic caused more than 4,000 cases