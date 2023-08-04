WHO efforts to contain Cholera outbreak in Ethiopia

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization (WHO) has responded quickly to the outbreak of Cholera in all areas, especially in Kenso region and southern countries, nationalities and ethnic areas, and has established Cholera Treatment Centers (CTCs) in four relevant regions of Ethiopia.
These facilities serve as referral centers where patients can receive immediate quality medical care to reduce the number of deaths from cholera-related diseases. WHO is implementing all recommended measures to contain the current cholera outbreak.
According to Reliefweb, the Cholera epidemic in Ethiopia, which began in the Oromia region in August 2022 and spread to other regions, including the SNNP region, is of increasing concern since March 2023.
Epidemic caused more than 4,000 cases
Up to now, the epidemic has broken out in 42 districts of the SNNP and caused more than 4,000 cases. To address this, the government and other partners are working closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) to continue providing support to the affected areas.
Recognizing the urgency of the situation, WHO deployed technical experts to the affected areas and organized capacity building training on cholera outbreak management. This holistic approach ensures healthcare professionals have the knowledge and skills to effectively treat patients and put in place measures to prevent further transmission.
Cholera Treatment Center
The establishment of the Cholera Treatment Center (CTC) has brought much-needed relief to the affected communities. Now, people with cholera have a safe haven where they can get the quality medical care they need, reducing their risk of complications and death. The CTCs are operating at full capacity, with an average of 10 or more people receiving treatment every day since their construction a week ago.
A community representative from Kolme district in the Konso region said, “I would like to express our gratitude to WHO for their help. The Cholera Treatment Center is important to us because it provides accommodation for our patients and medical staff. We are grateful for the help of WHO.”
Disease outbreaks were caused by poor sanitation, unpredictable water supplies and food insecurity. Despite efforts to respond to the situation, significant challenges and gaps remain. This includes limited support from partners in the affected areas, resulting in insufficient support relative to local demand. In addition, poor case management methods and ineffective risk communication strategies are used.
Source: Reliefweb
