HICTV: Eve of 12th Muharram 2023 [Video]

SHAFAQNA- HICTV presented LIVE programme: “And that with Allah swt shall remain” on Eve of 12th Muharram 1445 | 2023 by Sheikh Shabbar Mehdi.

MKSI Peterborough – Hussaini Islamic Centre

