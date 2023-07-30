Pope calls everyone to work to stop exploitation of persons through human trafficking

SHAFAQNA- During the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis calls everyone to work to stop exploitation of persons through human trafficking.

Pope Francis recalled that on this day, July 30, we observe two World Days declared by the United Nations. The first, International Friendship Day underscores the importance of friendship between peoples and cultures, he noted.

The second theme marks the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons that aims to stop “the crime that turns people into commodities,” said the Pope.

The Pope pointed out how today the crime of human trafficking is so widespread in our world. He praised those working in this area and their assistance to the victims.

The theme of the July 30 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is Reach every victim of trafficking, leave no one behind. The annual UN Day aims to raise awareness of the troubling developments and trends in this area, and calls on governments, law enforcement, public services, and civil society to assess and enhance their efforts to strengthen prevention, identify and support victims, and end impunity.

Source:Vatican News