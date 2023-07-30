Israel: Tens of thousands take to streets in Tel Aviv

SHAFAQNA-Tens of thousands Israelis marched Saturday in Tel Aviv for the 30th consecutive week.

Israelis participated in demonstrations at dozens of points across the country, including Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem, Haifa, Birussebi, Herzliya and Rehovot.

Shikhma Bressler, a leader of the protest against the government, called for increased resistance after the government passed the judicial reform law in parliament.

Protesters blocked a highway near Karkur junction in northern Israel while opposition leaders joined protests in different parts of the country.

Israel’s parliament, or the Knesset, approved an initial bill Monday to limit the Supreme Court’s powers, despite facing months of protests.

