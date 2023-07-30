English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Israel: Tens of thousands take to streets in Tel Aviv

0
Tens of thousands take to streets in Tel Aviv

SHAFAQNA-Tens of thousands Israelis marched Saturday in Tel Aviv for the 30th consecutive week.

Israelis participated in demonstrations at dozens of points across the country, including Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem, Haifa, Birussebi, Herzliya and Rehovot.

Shikhma Bressler, a leader of the protest against the government, called for increased resistance after the government passed the judicial reform law in parliament.

Protesters blocked a highway near Karkur junction in northern Israel while opposition leaders joined protests in different parts of the country.

Israel’s parliament, or the Knesset, approved an initial bill Monday to limit the Supreme Court’s powers, despite facing months of protests.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Palestinians sit in Al-Aqsa Mosque tonight

asadian

Israeli Minister justifies burning of the Quran but condemns burning of Torah

asadian

Palestinian Ambassador to Iraq: Saudi-Iran agreement ends the normalization process with Israel

asadian

Arab League condemns Israeli war crimes in Jenin

asadian

UN’s Chief’s ‘list of shame’ for killing children adds Russia but omits Israel

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.