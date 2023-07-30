Pakistan: At least 44 people killed in bomb explosion at gathering of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam

SHAFAQNA- At least 40 people have been killed in bomb explosion at a political rally in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday evening.

The blast took place at a gathering of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party on the outskirts of Khar in Pakistan’s northwestern Bajur district, which borders Afghanistan.

District police officer Nazir Khan said 40 people were killed and more than 130 injured. Riaz Anwar, the health minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said 44 people had been confirmed killed and over 100 wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but local authorities said the explosion was caused by a suicide bomb.

Iranian President condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a message to the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned the deadly terrorist attack in the Pakistani city of Bajaur and sympathized with the people and government of Pakistan.

“On behalf of the Iranian nation, I would like to express sympathy and condolences to your Excellency and the friendly and brotherly nation of Pakistan,” President Raisi wrote in his message to Prime Minister Sharif. The Iranian president further condemned the terrorist and indiscriminate act of terrorism, and said, “We believe that such inhumane and criminal acts will yield no result but a disgrace to its perpetrators and agents behind it.”

Afghan Taliban condemned the bombing

Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Afghan Taliban, condemned the bombing. “Such crimes cannot be justified in any way,” he said in a message on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Political meetings such as the one organised by the JUI-F party on Sunday are being held across Pakistan to mobilise supporters for the coming elections, due to be held by October.

Sources: Al Jazeera , IRNA

www.shafaqna.com