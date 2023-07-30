WHO: Iraq has made progress in improving fight against cancer

SHAFAQNA-The World Health Organization (WHO) praised Iraq’s role in making the fight against cancer one of the top priorities for health care.

The representative of the World Health Organization in Iraq, Wael hatahat, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): “the work on the integrated strategy to combat cancer in Iraq is extremely important and follows the National Sustainable Development Goals, “noting that” the results of the integrated review mission of the action program for cancer, which was carried out by the International Atomic Energy Agency in conjunction with the International Agency for research on cancer and the World Health Organization contributed to setting benchmarks for the success of cancer control efforts in Iraq.

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com