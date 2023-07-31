English
Iran FM calls for implementing border agreement with Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called for the precise implementation of a joint agreement to secure the common borders with Iraq.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks at a meeting Sunday with Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, special representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq.

He emphasized that the robust ties between Iran and Iraq not only bring mutual benefits to both nations, but also play a significant role in promoting regional stability, development, and sustainable security.

Furthermore, Amirabdollahian stressed the importance of precisely implementing a security agreement between Iran and Iraq, which was signed in March with the aim of ensuring durable security along their shared border.

