Palestinian President calls for unity to face ‘barbaric Israeli aggression’

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the leaders of Palestinian factions to unite against “Israeli aggression.”

The general secretaries-level meeting taking place upon a call by Abbas kicked off in the Egyptian coastal city of El-Alamein and is closed to the press, said Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab Allouh.

Noting that it is inevitable for all Palestinians to assume national responsibility against the ongoing “barbaric aggression of Israel,” Abbas said: “We must ensure our national unity to fight against the occupation, which targets our rights and sanctities as well as our existence.”

He stressed that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) is the “sole and legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.”

Source: aa

