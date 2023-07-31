Denmark to look for legal means to prevent the Quran burnings

SHAFAQNA- The Danish government will look for legal ways to enable officials to prevent the burning of the Quran in front of foreign embassies in Denmark, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has said.

“The burnings are deeply offensive and reckless acts committed by few individuals. These few individuals do not represent the values the Danish society is built on,” Rasmussen said in a statement on Sunday.

Source: aljazeera

