At least 5 dead in clashes inside Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA-Palestinian officials say at least five people have been killed and seven others wounded during clashes in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp.

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, put the death toll at six, and Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said two children were among those wounded.

The Palestinian officials, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the fighting broke out after an unknown gunman tried to assassinate militant Mahmoud Khalil, killing a companion of his instead.

The UN says about 55,000 people live in the camp, which was established in 1948 to house Palestinians displaced by Israeli forces during the establishment of Israel.

Source: arabnews

