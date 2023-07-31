English
International Shia News Agency
Iraqi Danish citizen stands firm in defending Quran

SHAFAQNA-An Iraqi Danish citizen who tried to prevent the burning of a Quran in Copenhagen but was stopped by the police says she has no regrets, even if her Danish citizenship is revoked.

“I don’t care if I lose my Danish citizenship for trying to protect the Quran. I don’t regret defending the Quran,” Quds Al-Samarrai told Anadolu.

Last week, Al-Samarrai, who has been living in Denmark for nearly a quarter century, tried to prevent a Quran burning by the anti-Islamic, ultranationalist group called Danske Patrioter in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.

She said: “When I was passing through Copenhagen, I saw a burned Quran on the side of the road and I immediately picked it up. When the person who burned the Quran saw me carrying it, he immediately attacked me and asked me why I picked it up. I was pushed and beaten on my shoulder by the same person.”

