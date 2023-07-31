SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia plans to expand aviation to get in on crucial tourism market.

These developments are part of Vision 2030, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s (MBS) signature project to get his country away from a reliance on oil revenues and diversify its economy

But Saudi Arabia’s plans to build over King Khalid International, which has a capacity of about 25 million passengers a year, and replace it with the massive King Salman International will mean that Riyadh city will be able to accommodate 120 million passengers a year by 2030.

“[The airport is] one of several projects designed to propel the country into rapidly globalising markets,” said Joseph A Kechichian, a senior fellow at the King Faisal Centre for Research and Islamic Studies in Riyadh.

“For a country that has long been seen as a closed-off society and unknown destination, expanding connectivity with the rest of the world and increasing the ability to bring people to Saudi Arabia will be very important,” explained Phillips.

