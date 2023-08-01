Commentary on Imam al-Sajjad’s (AS) treaties of right | Article series

EDITOR'S CHOICEFeaturedImam Ali al-SajjadOther NewsSpotlightCommentary on Imam al-Sajjad’s (AS) treaties of right | Article series August 1, 2023 | 1:14 PMAugust 1, 2023 | 1:14 PM0 SHAFAQNA- Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right article series by Mohammad Sobhanie. The Right of Allah (SWT): Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (A.S) Treaties of Right (Part 1) The Right of Soul: Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 2) The Right of Tongue: Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 3) The Right of Hearing: Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 4) The Right of Sight: Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 5) The Right of Legs: Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 6) The Right of Hands: Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 7) The Right of Stomach: Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 8) The Right of Private Parts: Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 9) The Right of Prayer: Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 10) The Right of Fasting: Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 11) The Right of Pilgrimage: Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 12) The Right of Charity: Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 13) The Right of the Sacrificial Animal: Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 14) The Right of Ruler: Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 15) The Right of People: Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 16)
