Britain: Innocent man jailed for 17 years leaves UK

SHAFAQNA- An innocent man who has spent 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit has left the UK to start a new life in the Netherlands. Earlier this week, Andrew Malkinson’s conviction was overturned after he consistently maintained his innocence.



According to the Mirror, he has now left Britain and is hoping to become a Dutch citizen. Mr Malkinson was found guilty by a jury of brutally assaulting a woman in Little Hulton in July 2003.

After pleading not guilty, he served another ten years in prison. Manchester Evening News stated.

Mr Malkinson’s case was finally brought before the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Case Review Commission (CCRC) in January after new DNA evidence was found. His sentence was overturned on Wednesday.

GMP apologized for a “serious miscarriage of justice”. Earlier this morning he boarded a Eurostar train from London St Pancras to Amsterdam and said he hopes to become a Dutch citizen.

“It’s been a long time, but this is the first day of the rest of my life,” he said. “I was born here but I don’t identify with it and after what I’ve been through I don’t feel at home.”

Mr Malkinson worked in the country until he returned to the UK in 2003.



“If I hadn’t been arrested, I would have been 23 years [in Holland] and entitled to a passport. They took everything – love, relationships, joy. I hope that the trip to Holland will help to heal. I will be back with my friends.”

“I want to hold the authorities accountable. I want compensation.” Malkinson, who earned a math and science degree in prison, could have been released ten years earlier if he had made a false confession, but he refused.

