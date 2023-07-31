Sweden-Denmark: The Quran burnings repeated

SHAFAQNA- More copies of the Quran burned in Sweden and Denmark on Monday (31 July 2023) as the governments of the two Nordic countries said they were examining ways to legally limit such acts.

In Stockholm an Iraqi refugee behind several protests in recent weeks appeared to burn a copy of the Qur’an outside the Swedish parliament. In Denmark, anti-Muslim protesters burned the Qur’an outside the Saudi Arabian embassy in Copenhagen, with several more planned for later in the day. OIC’s Foreign Ministers convene in an extraordinary session to discuss the recent developments.

Source: arabnews

