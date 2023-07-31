English
OIC: Emergency meeting over the Quran burning at the request of Iraq on 31 July 2023

Emergency meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf announced today, Monday (31 July 2023), the start of the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the request of Iraq.

Al-Sahhaf said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): “At the request of Iraq, the work of the emergency meeting at the ministerial level of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation began to discuss the most important measures and positions taken by the members of the organization regarding insulting the Noble Qur’an.”

Source: ina.iq

Source: ina.iq

