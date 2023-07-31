English
Bahrain: Authorities summon Shia Scholar for Interrogation two days after delivering Muharram speech

Authorities summon Shia cleric

SHAFAQNA- The security authorities in Bahrain summoned on the prominent Shia Scholar, Sheikh Mahmoud Al-A’ali, for interrogation over a speech he delivered on the 10th eve of Muharram in Manama.

Sheikh Al-A’ali delivered the central speech in the capital, Manama, on the 10th eve of Muharram, in the presence of thousands of citizens who chanted slogans against the Israeli entity, and in support of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, and slogans related to Ashura.

Participants put the Israeli flag on the ground and stepped on it, led by senior scholars, while these videos were widely circulated in the entity’s media outlets. The formal reason for the summons and the nature of the charges brought against Al-A’ali are not yet known.

Source: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com

