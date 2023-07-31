[Shafaqna Exclusive Photos] 9th Annual Ashura Procession: Dearborn, Michigan USA

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Dearborn: Nearly 5,000 people gathered today in one of the largest Muslim concentrated cities known as; Dearborn, Michigan. This year drew in the largest crowd in the 9 years since it started back in 2014. The main focus and take home message was on the present day burning of the Holy Quran and Muslim oriented family values.

It denounced the burning of the Quran in Scandinavian countries and family values that are not acceptable in Islam. The procession lasted about 2 miles long with many homes and businesses distributing food items and cold drinks for the pilgrims along the way.

The procession ended with lamination and more food distribution from local vendors and businesses. It was a unified form of expression towards the injustice done to Imam Hussain and his family on the day of Ashura. The procession was founded by a non profit organisation called “The Ashura Project.” Which aims to promote the message of Ashura, one year at a time.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

