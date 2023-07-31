English
International Shia News Agency
ASHURAFeatured 3Other News

[Shafaqna Exclusive Photos] 9th Annual Ashura Procession: Dearborn, Michigan USA

0

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Dearborn: Nearly 5,000 people gathered today in one of the largest Muslim concentrated cities known as; Dearborn, Michigan. This year drew in the largest crowd in the 9 years since it started back in 2014. The main focus and take home message was on the present day burning of the Holy Quran and Muslim oriented family values.

It denounced the burning of the Quran in Scandinavian countries and family values that are not acceptable in Islam. The procession lasted about 2 miles long with many homes and businesses distributing food items and cold drinks for the pilgrims along the way.

The procession ended with lamination and more food distribution from local vendors and businesses. It was a unified form of expression towards the injustice done to Imam Hussain and his family on the day of Ashura. The procession was founded by a non profit organisation called “The Ashura Project.” Which aims to promote the message of Ashura, one year at a time.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

[Video] Who has such loyalty?

asadian

[Photos] England: Ashura Day Procession 2023 in London (Part 2)

asadian

Bahrain: Authorities summon Shia Scholar for Interrogation two days after delivering Muharram speech

asadian

[Photos] Millions took part in Twairij Run in Karbala

asadian

“Reliving Karbala: Martyrdom in South Asian memory”

asadian

Hadith Graph: “Beware that the need of people for you is among the graces of God…”

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.