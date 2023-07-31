Abbas, Sisi held discussions in Egyptian city of New El-Alamein

SHAFAQNA- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas held talks on Sunday in Egyptian city of New El-Alamein.

During the meeting, President Abbas thanked President Sisi for hosting the meeting of the general secretaries of the Palestinian factions to achieve national unity. The meeting was held yesterday in New El-Alamein.

President Abbas also valued the positions of Egypt in support of the Palestinian cause at all levels, as well as its role in supporting the rights of the Palestinian people to freedom and independence.

He as well briefed his Egyptian counterpart on the latest developments in the Palestinian cause, in light of the Israeli government’s continued crimes against the Palestinian people, their land, and their sanctities.

Both leaders tackled strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in all fields.

www.shafaqna.com

Source: WAFA